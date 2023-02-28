Green strategic partnership is cornerstone for Denmark-India partnership: Denmark Foreign Minister Rasmussen

Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth Donaldson met is on India visit from Feb 26. The Danish Royal couple’s visit marked the country’s first Royal visit to India in 20 years. Speaking on India-Denmark partnership Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that Green strategic partnership is the cornerstone for partnership between both the countries.