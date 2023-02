Greece: Astronomers spot 'Green Comet' through observatory telescope in Corinth | Space | DNA India

Astronomers observed a 'green' comet from their hilltop observatory in Corinth, Greece. The scientists viewed the spectacle from their 1.2 metre Cassegrain telescope at the Kryoneri Observatory. The comet, which has been lurking in the night sky for months and passes closest to Earth for the first time in about 50,000 years, was at a distance of 42.5 million kilometres.