Global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine grain exports US President

United States President Joe Biden on May 24 addressed the Quad Summit 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. The President in his opening remarks accused Russia of blocking exports of Ukraine grain exports. “Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than just a European issue, it's a global issue. The global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains. As long as Russia continues the war, the US will work with its partners,” the US President said.