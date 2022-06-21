Gilgit Baltistan: Contractors protest as budget cuts by Islamabad affect their payments

Contractors associated with several departments gathered in front of Chief Secretary’s office in illegally occupied Gilgit Baltistan to protest against Islamabad for the cuts made into budget outlay for the region. Contractors claim the new budget will impact them so hard that they won’t be able to pay salaries to their employees. Contractors who are involved in the development work of the region are also a victim of this vicious decision of Islamabad as they are not receiving their payments. At present they are demonstrating in a few numbers but they have threatened to increase the intensity, if their payments are not issued.