Germany plans to legalise recreational cannabis for adults

According to CNN, the German government has unveiled its plans to legalise a certain amount of recreational cannabis for adults though many details remain to be worked out and must be reconciled with European Union law before legislation is introduced. Following approval by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet, Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced plans to allow for controlled distribution and recreational use of cannabis among adults. As per CNN, adults would be allowed to possess up to 30 grams of marijuana under the proposed legislation. The proposed legislation would also allow limited amounts of cannabis to be grown and sold to adults in “licensed specialist shops” and possibly pharmacies. The health minister warned that many obstacles remained in the complex legislative process, adding that Germany’s three coalition parties will now assess whether the plan is “internationally acceptable” and “in accordance with international law and if everything goes well, that legalisation will be achieved in 2024.”