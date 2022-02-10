Search icon
Geomagnetic storm destroys 40 of Elon Musk's recently launched SpaceX Starlink satellites

In a big blow to Elon Musk's Starlink satellites, at least 40 of its recently launched satellites have been destroyed by a geomagnetic storm.

