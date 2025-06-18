G7 Summit Highlights PM Modi Macron Shares Love Laugh Warm Hug at G7 Summit 2025 | Moments

Watch the heartwarming moments between PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 Summit 2025! From shared laughter to a warm hug, the two leaders showcased their strong personal chemistry and the deepening India–France friendship on the global stage. Their candid interaction reflects the growing strategic partnership between India and France on key issues like defense, climate change, innovation, and global diplomacy.