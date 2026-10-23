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Shah Rukh Khan wishes 'happiness, strength' for Amit Shah on his birthday, gets brutally trolled: 'SRK, you lack backbone'

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From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

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Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 05:28 PM IST

France Protest Macron Steps Up Security Deploys Military Amidst Unrest | Paris Protest

French authorities are bracing for a new round of protests Saturday, rolling out the military to back up police to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s riots and reassure markets unnerved by the violence.

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French authorities are bracing for a new round of protests Saturday, rolling out the military to back up police to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s riots and reassure markets unnerved by the violence.

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Shah Rukh Khan wishes 'happiness, strength' for Amit Shah on his birthday, gets brutally trolled: 'SRK, you lack backbone'
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