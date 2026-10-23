France Protest Macron Steps Up Security Deploys Military Amidst Unrest | Paris Protest
French authorities are bracing for a new round of protests Saturday, rolling out the military to back up police to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s riots and reassure markets unnerved by the violence.
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French authorities are bracing for a new round of protests Saturday, rolling out the military to back up police to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s riots and reassure markets unnerved by the violence.