France Protest: Jewellery Shop Looted On Cam | CCTV Video Exposes Shocking Unrest In France

WORLD
Thousands of shops damaged or looted as unrest rocks France. Louis Vuitton, Hermès boutiques looted amid violent street chaos. Rolex store reportedly loses €3 million; jewellery shops also targeted. Retailers estimate damage running into hundreds of millions of euros. Carrefour warns unrest could slash operating income by €200 million. Small shopkeepers face shattered livelihoods, closures and mounting repair bills. Suspected stolen designer goods appear on streets and resale platforms. Cars torched, buildings attacked; police arrest around 2,400 across France. Local curfews imposed as France tightens security before fresh protests.
Thousands of shops damaged or looted as unrest rocks France. Louis Vuitton, Hermès boutiques looted amid violent street chaos. Rolex store reportedly loses €3 million; jewellery shops also targeted. Retailers estimate damage running into hundreds of millions of euros. Carrefour warns unrest could slash operating income by €200 million. Small shopkeepers face shattered livelihoods, closures and mounting repair bills. Suspected stolen designer goods appear on streets and resale platforms. Cars torched, buildings attacked; police arrest around 2,400 across France. Local curfews imposed as France tightens security before fresh protests.