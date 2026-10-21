France Protest Jewellery Shop Looted On Cam | CCTV Video Exposes Shocking Unrest In France

Thousands of shops damaged or looted as unrest rocks France. Louis Vuitton, Hermès boutiques looted amid violent street chaos. Rolex store reportedly loses €3 million; jewellery shops also targeted. Retailers estimate damage running into hundreds of millions of euros. Carrefour warns unrest could slash operating income by €200 million. Small shopkeepers face shattered livelihoods, closures and mounting repair bills. Suspected stolen designer goods appear on streets and resale platforms. Cars torched, buildings attacked; police arrest around 2,400 across France. Local curfews imposed as France tightens security before fresh protests.