France pension protests: Clashes after Macron orders rise in pension age from 62 to 64 without vote

Protests broke out across Paris following the govt's decision to raise the retirement age by two years by sidestepping a vote in the country's national assembly. French President, Emmanuel Macron, brought the reform following which retirement age was raised from 62 to 64, justifying it a pertinent to saving France's pension system from going bankrupt.