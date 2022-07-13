Former Sri Lankan Minister expresses hope on appointment of interim President, PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister left the country without signing his resignation, said former Cabinet Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka on July 13 as he expressed hope that an interim Prime Minister and the President will soon be appointed. “Sri Lanka's President left the country without signing a resignation. The speaker and the whole country hoped that he would send his resignation properly so that within next week, we can elect another president. It's up to Parliament.” “Next President will be for an interim period. They're not going to contest elections next time. LoP Sajith Premadasa has shown his intention for the same. Presidential elections can't be held at this juncture, as per the constitution it should be in held 2024,” he added.