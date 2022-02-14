Former Kenya PM Odinga will take Ayurveda to Africa after daughter’s recovery

Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya, who was in Kerala for his daughter’s eye treatment expressed his happiness and satisfaction from Ayurveda treatment. “I came to India for my daughter's eye treatment in Kochi, Kerala. After three weeks of treatment, there was a substantial improvement in her eyesight. It was a big surprise for my family that our daughter could see almost everything,” said Odinga. “By using these traditional medicines, she finally has her eyesight back and this gave us a lot of confidence.