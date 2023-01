Foreign ministers of US, Mexico, Canada sign racial equality declaration in Mexico city | World News

The U.S., Canadian and Mexican foreign ministers signed a joint declaration on racial equality. The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of North American leaders talks in Mexico. The Declaration of the North American Alliance for Inclusion and Racial Equality aims at promoting social diversity, equity and inclusion in the three countries. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Mexico Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Canada Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly attended the signing ceremony.