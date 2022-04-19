हिंदी में पढ़ें
Footage shows damaged Russian cruiser Moskva before it sank
New photos and a video of the damaged Russian cruiser Moskva show that it was probably struck by anti-ship missiles and then abandoned before the ship sank in the Black Sea.
