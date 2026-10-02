Flydubai News Israel Demands Extradition Of Rogue Flydubai Omani Pilot After Mid-Air Crash Bid

Diplomatic and security tensions have escalated as Israeli officials formally declared the mid-air stabbing aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 an "attempted jihadist terror attack" and signaled moves to demand the extradition of the Omani co-pilot. The rogue pilot allegedly stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar in an effort to plunge the Tel Aviv-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 before brave passengers and off-duty crew intervened. With the suspect currently in UAE custody following an initial probe by Saudi Arabia, Israel's National Security Minister Itmar Ben-Gvir and intelligence agencies (Mossad/Shin Bet) are insisting on direct interrogation and prosecution rights. Watch our complete breaking diplomatic report covering extradition legalities, terror links, and joint multi-agency investigations.