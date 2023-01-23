First outside US and Europe Amazon begins air freight services in India | Air Cargo | DNA India

Amazon.com Inc launched its own air cargo fleet in India, Amazon Air. The company seeks to expand and speed-up deliveries across one of its key markets. India is the third market, after the United States and Europe where the company has launched Amazon Air. The Seattle-headquartered firm, which started the service in 2016 in the U.S operates a network of over 110 jets that fly to over 70 locations worldwide.