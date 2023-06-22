First Lady of US Jill Biden gives details about PM Modis State Dinner at White House

"After dinner, we will have the opportunity to hear one of our nation's incredible talents - Grammy award winner Joshua Bell. His performance will be followed by Penn Masala - a South Asian acapella group from the University of Pennsylvania who are bringing a little piece of my hometown to the White House along with songs inspired by the sounds of India..," says First Lady of the US, Jill Biden as she gives details on the State dinner that will be hosted for PM Modi at the White House.