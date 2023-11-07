Explained: What if Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis decide to do a unified attack against Israel?

The deadly Israel-Hamas war became more severe when Yemen's Houthis attacked Israel with drones and missiles. Israel, which has already been exchanging fire with Hezbollah since the October 7 attacks, Now faces the challenge of a new 'triple H' front. The 'Triple H' threat combines Gaza's Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah, and Yemen's Houthis for a joint military offensive against Israel. Hezbollah is currently providing armed support to Hamas fighters. Backed by Iran, the group possesses precision rockets and drones and claims the ability to target all parts of Israel. In 2021, Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stated that the group had 100,000 fighters.