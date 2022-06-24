Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Explained: US passes bill for gun safety. What’s in the bill?

Weeks after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and New York in which 30 people, including 19 children, were killed, the United States Senate has passed a gun safety bill.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.