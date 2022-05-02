Europe tour an opportunity for PM Modi to explain India’s stand on Ukraine crisis: Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on May 02 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Europe tour is an opportunity to explain India’s stand on the Ukraine crisis. “Governments in Europe are agitated about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Given that there’s controversy in the West on India’s position on the Ukraine crisis, it becomes an opportunity for the PM to explain his government’s stand on it and also understand their point of view,” he said. PM Modi is on a visit to Germany, Denmark and France. The tour commenced on May 02.