Europe's biggest start-up conference recognizes India as 'country of the year': Ashwini Vaishnaw

Europe's biggest start-up conference - Vivatech 2020 has recognized India as the "country of the year”, said Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Paris on June 15 (local time). “This is a great honour for India to be recognized as the country of the year for Vivatech 2020. This is due to the contribution of the Indian start-ups to the world. This is the recognition of Indian start-ups. We have embarked on this exciting journey," said the Union Minister