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Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

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Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 11:42 AM IST

Europe Heatwave 2026 France UK Spain See Record Temperatures As Omega Heatwave Grips Europe

Western Europe was in the grip of a heatwave on Wednesday that claimed dozens of lives, disrupted power ​supplies, shut schools and cultural landmarks, as forecasters warned the extreme temperatures could persist until the end of the week.

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Western Europe was in the grip of a heatwave on Wednesday that claimed dozens of lives, disrupted power ​supplies, shut schools and cultural landmarks, as forecasters warned the extreme temperatures could persist until the end of the week.

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Ahead of Welcome to the Jungle release: Disha Patani is heartbroken due to this reason, 'I miss you and i love you'
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