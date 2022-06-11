Environmentalist Day celebrated in Russia

The environmentalist day was celebrated in Russia. On account of that, a marathon of “green causes” took place across the country. The largest environmental initiative is the "water of Russia" project. Volunteers held more than 300 events from the krasnodar krai to sakhalin. One of the large-scale events took place on the border of the Moscow, Tula and Kaluga regions. Eco-volunteers from 3 regions cleared 5, 5 kilometres of coastline. In a few hours, 291 bags of garbage were collected. The waste was separated. Plastic is the record holder - as much as 43% of the total volume. The water of Russia campaign has been held since 2014. In 2019, a record was set where volunteers cleared 24,200 km of the coastal zone from rubbish. Every year the project only expands its geography. The ministry of natural resources supports such initiatives and provides volunteers with the necessary equipment. Over the 8 years of its existence, the action has united 7 million people from 85 regions. They cleared debris from 10,300 water bodies across the country.