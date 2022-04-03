WORLD
A convoy of vehicles carrying evacuees from Mariupol and Melitopol arrived in Zaporizhzhia late. Some of the passengers had to stand throughout the 12 hour journey, due to the high number of people trying to escape from Russia's siege.
'Modiji is looking for you...': RJ Lucky sings 'Tere Bina Na Guzara' imitating PM, Rahul Gandhi's voice, WATCH clip
New rules on Noida and Yamuna Expressway from December 15: Check speed limits, penalties and more
This is India's first bullet train, with each coach worth Rs 28 crore, speed of 280 km/h, set to run from Mumbai to..
Man reunites with family nearly three decades after being abducted, turned into bonded labour, here's what happened
This Indian company beats global giants like Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube to become highest-rated app, has users over…
'Champions Trophy pe daaka daalne ki koshish': Ex-Pakistan star slams BCCI after latest ICC warning
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visit Wayanad: 'It was the feeling inside the hearts...'
‘Cutest guest’: Netizens melt over viral clip of dog relishing on food at a feast, WATCH
Here's why 38% of IIT graduates are unemployed
Rules that will change from December 1: LPG cylinder prices, crackdown on OTP scams, Maldives tourist fees and more
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA invoked against all 26 accused by Mumbai police, suspected key conspirators still on run
Demand growing for eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient solutions in luxury home interiors: Aashita Chadha
Days after becoming youngest ever IPL signing, Vaibhav Suryavanshi flops against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup
'Jiju is pro': Video of Indian wife testing Korean husband’s Hindi knowledge goes viral, WATCH
Meet woman who started business in small garage with just Rs 2 lakh, now runs Rs 10000 cr business empire, she is...
Watch: BCCI unveils Team India's new ODI jersey ahead of Champions Trophy 2025
Donald Trump takes over DJ duties at Thanksgiving dinner with Stallone, Belichick, Barron; Elon Musk makes a toast
Ahead of wedding, Nagarjuna buys swanky car worth Rs 2.5 crore, reports suggest it's Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita's gift
Rs 11.8 LPA and beyond: Highest paying entry-level roles in 2025
IND vs AUS: Australia suffer major setback as star pacer ruled out of Adelaide pink-ball Test
Syrian rebels enter Aleppo after 8 years: What's going on and will it lead to regime change?
India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Test: Day 1 called off due to rain, 50-over match on Sunday
Legal visa pathways for Indian professionals in Trump’s America
Sarthak Gupta: Visionary leader propelling Renny towards global success
Rajesh Khurana: Dynamic leader in storage and tech solutions
Ananya Panday wants dad Chunky to delete his Insta for this reason, it's related to ex-Aditya Roy Kapur: 'You just...'
Bengaluru’s upcoming airport tunnel promises to cut travel time by 30 minutes, all you need to know
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Good news for commuters, expressway to reduce travel time by 3.5 hours, set to open in...
Salman Khan once got angry at THIS director for touching Aishwarya Rai, told him 'you are not...', the film was...
Shiv Sena (UBT) blames Congress for alliance's loss in Maharashtra assembly polls: 'They behaved as if...'
Eight guns smuggled from Pakistan seized in Amritsar, two arrested
Amid feud with stepdaughter, Rupali Ganguly jets off to vacation with family, smiles with husband, kid: 'Mere do..'
Gautam Adani's next BIG step amid bribery charges allegations, as Adani Enterprises acquires 99% stake in...
From Apple to Samsung devices: Amazon's first 'Black Friday Sale' in India goes live, check price, bank offers and more
Meet IPS officer, who started her career as dentist, later cracked UPSC with AIR...
Sharad Kapoor, Josh fame actor in trouble, FIR lodged against him for sexual harassment, alleged misbehaviour
'Rooh Baba's powers are active': Little girl's adorable dance on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' steals heart online, WATCH viral clip
Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia announces separation from Divya Punetha, pens emotional post: 'Our commitment to..'
Good news for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Shrine board dedicates new waiting hall for devotees, facilities include...
Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result November 30: Dear Narmada Saturday lucky draw, check full list here
'How can this Government be part of probe into itself?': Congress takes a dig at MEA response on Adani issue
What’s the cost of fine dining at Taj Mahal Palace?
200 vehicles destroyed due to massive fire at Varanasi Cantt railway station
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance plans to end Pepsi, Coca-Cola dominance, inks deal with spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan to...
After breakup with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora opens up on her 'toughest days' in cryptic post: 'Keep moving even...'
Kerala Lottery Results November 30: Karunya KR-682 Saturday lucky draw result TODAY, check full winners list
Shillong Teer Result TODAY November 30, 2024 Saturday: Check 1st, 2nd-round lucky winning numbers
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality continues to remain 'very poor', AQI at...
Salman Khan once told Dia Mirza 'one day you’ll play my mother' on screen, actress says 'I was baffled by...'
'Unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife...': Raj Kundra issues FIRST statement after ED raids
Indian-origin man hits jackpot, becomes crorepati after buying gold chain for wife, here's how
Cyclone Fengal: Officials ask people to stay indoors as cyclone to make landfall near Puducherry, IMD issues red alert
Viral! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father's rare comment on her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, said it felt 'like bolts from..'
Zomato on train: Bengaluru techie’s hilarious post on ‘revenge' from food delivery app goes viral
Meet India's second richest man, currently facing ‘bribery’ charges, was once held hostage by terrorists, is worth Rs...
'You have to prove...': Rupali Ganguly shares cryptic post amid ongoing feud with her stepdaughter Esha Verma
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato raises Rs 8,500 crore in first fundraise since…
Meet actor who was boycotted by Bollywood, whose career got destroyed by Salman, yet has net worth of Rs 1200 crore
'There is very good reason why she..': Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan's viral statement on Aishwarya Rai; watch
Cyclone Fengal: Coastal areas witness changes in weather with high tides, rain in Tamil Nadu
Meet man who started his own business after leaving high-paying job at Apple, now owns Rs 900 crore company, he is...
'Pure beauty and talent': Little girl's beautiful dance on 'Chuttamalle' song leaves netizens spellbound, WATCH
India vs Prime Minister's XI live streaming: When and where to watch practice match live on TV, online?
'Shaadi toh hoti rahegi': Video of groom playing ludo with friends on mandap goes viral, watch
Viral video: Woman's alluring dance to 'Chadti Jawani' raises temperature on internet, WATCH
DNA TV Show: Unfolding difference between Yogi Adityanath, Muhammad Yunus model
NZ vs ENG: Joe Root records duck in 150th Test; goes past Virat Kohli, Steve Smith on unwanted list
Watch: Glenn Phillips executes superman-like one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope in NZ vs ENG 1st Test
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 set to make history, will be first Indian film to release on over…
Eknath Shinde to take 'very big' decision by tomorrow evening, says Shiv Sena amid suspense over CM face in Maharashtra
Shocking video: 35-year-old cricketer Imran Patel collapses and dies during match in Pune
Days after going unsold in IPL auction, Shardul Thakur records joint-most worst bowling figures in SMAT
Amid Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, her sister-in-law drops cryptic post on 'learning your worth'
Alia Bhatt calls Varun Dhawan ‘Ranbir’ in viral video, Sonakshi-Aditya Roy laugh
14-year-old child dies in horrific fall after slipping from 14th Floor balcony in Noida
Watch: Faf du Plessis survives major injury scare after ball boy executes WWE move on him
'We ourselves become our biggest enemy...': Mallikarjun Kharge delivers blunt remarks over Congress's poll debacle
PM Modi accuses Congress of 'misleading' citizens, says those who see power as their 'birthright' fail to regain control
Viral video: Fight breaks inside Delhi metro, netizens call it 'venting out office stress', watch
Setback to PCB as ECB bans England players from Pakistan Super League participation, IPL allowed
‘Can’t afford to keep getting divorced’: Saif Ali Khan’s hilarious answer in viral video clip
Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal praises Chahat Pandey, says 'she's been nice for the last 3-4 days', actress responds....
Ed Sheeran set to return to India on THIS date: Check schedules, how to book tickets and more
Bangladesh freezes accounts of 17 ISKCON members including Chinmoy Krishna Das amid flag controversy
Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur come together after breakup, gaze into each other, netizens say 'ad last long than..'
'Shaadi rehne do bhai': Video of groom tracking stock market while getting married leaves the Internet in splits, watch
Virat Kohli loses crown as India's highest-paid cricketer, new No 1 is....
THIS Indian village was abandoned centuries ago, now deemed 'haunted', the reason is...
Where will the Champions Trophy 2025 be played? ICC to take final call after November 30 meeting
GDP growth of India hits to lowest in two years, records 5.4% in Q2 FY25 in July-September
Follow Mouni Roy's kathak dance routine for stronger, healthier body
Samantha Ruth Prabhu loses her father Joseph Prabhu, actress pens emotional note on his demise: 'Until we meet again'
'Cannot be dismissed as media exaggerations': India expresses concern over surge in extremist rhetoric in Bangladesh
MEA provides BIG update on Gautam Adani bribery case, says US didn't inform India of...
Krishan Kumar’s wife claims daughter Tishaa didn't die due to cancer, but due to medical negligence: 'We were sucked...'
Engineering Innovation: How Archit Joshi revolutionized package security through ring-amazon key integration
Industrial evolution in middle-income economies: India’s journey and path forward
Transforming Insurance Document Management: Quality Engineering Success Story of Balaji Govindarajan
Harnessing the Power of Data: Siddhant Benadikar’s impact on distributed systems
'Main toh na sehti...': Bride-to-be gets unexpected surprise from brothers, viral video leaves netizens in splits, WATCH