Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Elon Musk puts $44 billion deal of Twitter on hold

Elon Musk put his $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc temporarily on hold, citing pending details in support of calculation that spam and fake accounts indeed represent less than 5% of users.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.