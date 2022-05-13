हिंदी में पढ़ें
Elon Musk puts $44 billion deal of Twitter on hold
Elon Musk put his $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc temporarily on hold, citing pending details in support of calculation that spam and fake accounts indeed represent less than 5% of users.
