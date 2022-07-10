Eid al-Adha 2022 Nepal celebrates the festival with religious fervour

Hundreds of Islam followers on July 10 thronged Kashmiri Takiya Mosque in the capital city Kathmandu to offer namaz. Eid al-Adha is observed on the 70th day of Eid-Ul-Fitr or Ramadan. On this day, members of the Muslim Community visit the nearest mosque after a morning bath, attend a mass prayer to recite the "Namaz". They exchange greetings by hugging one another after offering prayers. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as ‘Sacrifice Feast’ is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to show their love and devotion to Allah