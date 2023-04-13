Search icon
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit the Tanimbar Islands of Indonesia. No casualties have been reported so far. The earthquake occurred at UTC+05:30 at a depth of 70.2 kilometres

