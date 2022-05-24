Each country has its own historical developments, geographical situation: Japanese PM

While addressing the media on India’s stand on Russia and its impact on the Quad, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on May 24 in Japan, said that every country has its own historical developments and geographical situation. “In international situation, each country has its own historical developments and geographical situation. Even amongst like-minded, positions may not agree fully. But deepened mutual understanding and cooperation crucial among Quad members,” the Japanese PM said. “For Ukrainian situation, amongst the 4 leaders, including India, we were able to reaffirm importance of various principles like rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity and unilateral change of status quo or force shall never be allowed in any region,” he added.