Donald Trump Signals To End War Very Quickly Says ‘Lunatics Cant Have Nukes
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is determined to “finish” the ongoing war with Iran, asserting that Tehran must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons while also suggesting that the conflict could end “very quickly”.
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US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is determined to “finish” the ongoing war with Iran, asserting that Tehran must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons while also suggesting that the conflict could end “very quickly”.