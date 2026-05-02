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Varanasi: Producer SS Karthikeya reveals Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra-starrer SS Rajamouli film has '20 minutes of Ramayana'

SS Rajamouli's Mahesh Babu-starrer Varanasi has 20 minutes of Ramayana

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Rs 2700 crore bank fraud: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition

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From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week

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From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

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Updated: May 02, 2026, 04:21 PM IST

Donald Trump Signals To End War Very Quickly Says ‘Lunatics Cant Have Nukes

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is determined to “finish” the ongoing war with Iran, asserting that Tehran must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons while also suggesting that the conflict could end “very quickly”.

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US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he is determined to “finish” the ongoing war with Iran, asserting that Tehran must never be allowed to possess nuclear weapons while also suggesting that the conflict could end “very quickly”.

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Varanasi: Producer SS Karthikeya reveals Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra-starrer SS Rajamouli film has '20 minutes of Ramayana'
SS Rajamouli's Mahesh Babu-starrer Varanasi has 20 minutes of Ramayana
Rs 2700 crore bank fraud case: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition from UAE
Rs 2700 crore bank fraud: CBI arrests fugitive promoter after extradition
India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur named captain
India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur na
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