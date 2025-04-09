Dominican Republic Nightclub Collapse Former MLB Players Octavio Dotel Tony Blanco Among Deceased

Former Major League Baseball players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco were among the victims who lost their lives when the roof of a nightclub in the Dominican Republic collapsed on Tuesday. As of now, 58 people have been confirmed dead, and 160 others have been injured, according to the Associated Press. The incident occurred at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo during a performance by merengue singer Rubby Perez.