Why does China veto the names of terrorists to be included in the UNSC's list of terrorists?

China stopped the proposal of declaring 26/11 terrorist, Hafiz Talha Saeed as a ‘Global Terrorist’ using Veto power in the UNSC meeting. In 5 years, China has used its Veto Power to save the terrorist from Pakistan. Watch How S Jaishankar exposed China and Pakistan.