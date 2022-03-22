DNA: What is the meaning of Zelensky's green T-shirt and Putin's jacket which costs 11 lakh?

Today has been 26 days since the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. But in the midst of this war, the thing that is being discussed the most in the world is the green T-shirt of President of Ukraine Zelensky and expensive jacket of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy has consistently been seen in a green T-shirt since the start of the war, while Putin wore a jacket worth about $14 thousand i.e. 11 lakh rupees at an event in Moscow, which is designed by the famous Italian company Loro Piana.