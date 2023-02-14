Search icon
DNA | Turkey Earthquake: Report on India's rescue operation 'Operation Dost'

India has sent their NDRF soldiers to turkey for help. NDRF rescued a 6 year old girl from the debris with the help if the dogs Julie and Romeo

