DNA: Top News of the Day, January 20

PM Modi launches 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore' programme through video conferencing. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpasses 159.67 crore doses. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was diagnosed with mild symptoms of Covid-19 and pneumonia. She is still in ICU and is undergoing treatment.