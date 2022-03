DNA: The story of world's number one tennis player's 'failure' from success

54-year-old Boris Becker is alleged to have hidden many of his assets, including the 1985 Wimbledon Trophy and the 1991 and 1996 Australian Open trophies, from the court when he declared himself bankrupt five years ago. At present, the price of these Trophies is around 18 lakh pounds i.e. around 20 crore rupees.