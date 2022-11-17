हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
DNA | PM Modi takes over G-20 presidency from Indonesia in Bali
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo has hand over the presidency of G-20 summit to Prime Minister Modi. Watch what Prime Minister Modi said on this historic moment.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Bigg Boss
T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli
Popular Stories
More
Aishwarya Rai kisses Aaradhya on her 11th birthday, pens heartwarming note for daughter
Shaheen Afridi advised two-weeks rehabilitation after getting injured during final against England
Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan: When and Where to watch Ronaldo's explosive interview live
'Shah Rukh Khan of Kashmir': Netizens compare IAS officer Athar Aamir to Bollywood star in viral post
Elon Musk fired 20 Twitter employees for criticising him on social media, in private
Most Viewed
More
Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani ...
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amaren...
Check out these 5 foods to mai...
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi de...
Malaika Arora birthday: 5 time...
Speed Reads
More
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
Chemical leak at Mumbai institute, four persons suffer burn injuries
Face masks no longer compulsory during air travel, government withdraws Covid-19 guideline
KCET Round 2 counselling schedule OUT at kea.kar.nic.in: Important dates, how to apply here
UP man opens Bewafa Tea Shop in Banda, offers discounts to jilted lovers
Most Watched
More
How to identify bad mental health | DNA Health Plus | Ep 6 |...
About protests in Pakistan...
DNA Spark: From Google Pixel 7 to Pixel watch, everything yo...
DNA | Are pigeon droppings harmful for the human body?...
DNA | Kerala Bride walking on road full of potholes for wedd...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall