Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

DNA | Know the scientific reasons for earthquakes in Turkey

The reason behind such dangerous earthquakes in Turkey is their locations. Turkey lies between the three big tectonic plates. The devastating earthquake has caused fear in people.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Uncover nutritional power of pine nuts: From heart health to weight management and more
Meet real Bigg Boss Vijay Vikram Singh, who faced alcoholism, rejection before getting success
Miss Universe 2023: Meet India's representative Divita Rai, check out her 'Sone Ki Chidiya' costume for pageant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nepal plane crash: Problem in aircraft engine led to Yeti Airlines disaster that killed 72
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.