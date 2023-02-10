हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Adani Saga
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
DNA | Know latest updates of the situation in Turkey
17500 deaths have been recorded so far in earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria. Turkey has recorded 14350 deaths while the death toll in Syria has increased to 3160. Know latest updates
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani
Adani
Popular Stories
More
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Know all about India's first under-sea tunnel, bids, amenities, stations, travel time
Maharashtra couple pretending to be Muslim arrested for threatening to attack Ayodhya's Ram Temple
Meet Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja, who is a BJP MLA from Gujarat
Optical illusion: Find the hidden number within 5 seconds
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: India sends 841 cartons of medicines, protection safety tools under Operation Dost to Turkey
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day: 5 most romant...
Tata Motors reveals much-await...
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in s...
Meet Union Minister Smriti Ira...
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises...
Speed Reads
More
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
From Dhoni, Kohli to Rohit, AI-generated images of Indian cricketers as toddlers go viral, check out
Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the broken heart in THIS pic
Viral video: Pakistani girl sets internet on fire with her sizzling dance on ‘Laila Main Laila’
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
Most Watched
More
BTS Jimin collaborates with Taeyang for upcoming song 'VIBE'...
DNA | Did Pfizer cheat in the name of COVID-19 vaccine?...
Know why every student is troubled in Kota...
DNA | Security breach during PM Modi's roadshow...
Entertainment Wrap, December 15...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Adani Saga
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall