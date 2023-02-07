Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

DNA | Know all about earthquakes that devastated Turkey

On Monday, earthquake of 7.8 magnitude shook Turkey. Within the span of 30mins, Turkey suffered from 3 earthquakes. Watch the picture of devastation caused by these earthquakes

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 598 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.