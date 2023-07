DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

Qin Gang has not been spotted in public since late June this year and has missed recent summits and meetings. China has a history of well-known personalities disappearing from public view for days, seemingly because the Chinese Communist Party disapproved of their actions, and this is fueling speculations about Qin. Watch today's DNA episode.

