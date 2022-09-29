Search icon
DNA | Global Warming hit Switzerland's glaciers

Global warming is melting the glaciers in Switzerland very quickly. The effect of global warming is alarming and needs to be stopped. Snow covered Switzerland is now just left with black mountains.

