{"id":"2921086","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: Boris Johnson got lost in Peppa Pig world during his speech","section":"World","slug":"","section_id":"8","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"British Prime Minister Boris Johnson forgot his speech on stage at an event. Johnson was talking about making Britain eco-friendly, during which he forgot his speech and started talking about a visit to the Peppa Pig theme park.","summary":"British Prime Minister Boris Johnson forgot his speech on stage at an event. Johnson was talking about making Britain eco-friendly, during which he forgot his speech and started talking about a visit to the Peppa Pig theme park.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/world/video-dna-boris-johnson-got-lost-in-peppa-pig-world-during-his-speech-2921086","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006872-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2511_2411_DNA_BORIS_KI_BHOOL_VIRAL_SK.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637811302","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 09:05 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 09:05 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921086"}