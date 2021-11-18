{"id":"2920111","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: Are refugees being used as weapons?","section":"World","slug":"","section_id":"8","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

Today refugees have become a huge problem all over the world and now a new refugee crisis has arisen on the border of Belarus and Poland where thousands of migrants from Iraq and Syria want to enter Europe via Poland.

Today refugees have become a huge problem all over the world and now a new refugee crisis has arisen on the border of Belarus and Poland where thousands of migrants from Iraq and Syria want to enter Europe via Poland.