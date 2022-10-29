हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
DNA | About Pakistan's Democracy
Imran Khan feels India’s Government and democracy are stronger than that of Pakistan. Watch this video to know what is the condition of Pakistan’s democracy, know how Pakistan’s army dominates its people.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Bigg Boss
T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli
Popular Stories
More
PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup: Twitter reacts as Zimbabwe register historic win over Pakistan in nail-biting thriller
Numerology prediction October 29: Know your lucky number, colour and day
DU UG admission 2022: 36 percent candidates admitted through 1st merit list opt for upgrade
AUS vs ENG: Will rain play spoilsport during crucial T20 World Cup Group A clash?
'Welcome Zimbaway', Netizens poke fun at Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam after his old tweet goes viral
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to ...
From omega 3 to antioxidants: ...
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora ...
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks ub...
Navratri 2022: Know how fastin...
Speed Reads
More
Saharanpur, UP: Shamli man burns mother-in-law alive as wife refuses to go home with him
TNTET Answer Key 2022 OUT: Important dates, official website and how to check here
Maharashtra: Man from Nepal caught raping buffalo calf in Pune
Kerala: Construction worker injured after flyover collapses in Periya
Optical illusion: Hurry up! To save the sheep, find the wolf hidden in THIS pic
Most Watched
More
Mumbai: BMC provides artificial ponds for Ganpati Visarjan...
Asia Cup: People burst crackers to celebrate India’s win aga...
BJP will come to power in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah in Purnea...
India aims to reach global benchmark of logistic cost by 203...
Entertainment Wrap, September 6...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
T20 World Cup
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall