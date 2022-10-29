Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DNA | About Pakistan's Democracy

Imran Khan feels India’s Government and democracy are stronger than that of Pakistan. Watch this video to know what is the condition of Pakistan’s democracy, know how Pakistan’s army dominates its people.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: All you need to know about rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh
From omega 3 to antioxidants: 5 food items to improve your mental health and wellbeing
Viral Photos of the Day: Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, others sizzle in sexy outfits
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Saharanpur, UP: Shamli man burns mother-in-law alive as wife refuses to go home with him
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.