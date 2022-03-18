DNA: A great lesson hidden in Ukraine's 'helplessness'! A country hoping for help from friends!

In an address to the European Union, Zalenskyy asked it for Ukraine's membership. Addressing US lawmakers demanded the implementation of a No Fly Zone in Ukraine, addressing Canadian lawmakers demanding military cooperation and the imposition of tough economic sanctions on Russia. and addressed the parliamentarians of Germany and Britain, asking them to cooperate with the Ukrainian army in the war. But the parliamentarians of all these countries did not give anything to Zelensky except standing up and applauding.