Delhi Weather IMD Warns of Rain Thunderstorms As Monsoon Set To Hit Tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Delhi, forecasting rain and thunderstorms as the southwest monsoon is expected to make its onset in the city by tomorrow. Residents can expect cloudy skies, gusty winds, and moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. The yellow alert also covers nearby regions like Gurugram, Noida, and Faridabad. The arrival of the monsoon is likely to bring much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave and rising humidity levels.