हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Explainers
India
Delhi
Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Movie Reviews
Business
Automobile
Personal Finance
Cricket
Photos
World
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Mobile
Social Media
Science
Reviews
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Health
Videos
Home
Videos
Deadly floods kill over 90 in Brazil
At least 94 people died in the historic Brazilian mountain town of Petropolis after heavy rains caused mudslides. Over 20 people have been so far been rescued alive in the effort.
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.
Latest News
Explainers
India
Delhi
Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Movie Reviews
Business
Automobile
Personal Finance
Cricket
Photos
World
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Mobile
Social Media
Science
Reviews
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Health
Videos