Daniel Crag to resume shooting soon

It seems that the James Bond star Daniel Craig is ready for action as he was spotted outside JFK International Airport in New York City on Sunday. According to people, the actor suffered an ankle injury while filming for Bond 25 in Jamaica. This is not the first time that the actor has got injured on the set of the spy movie franchise. While working on Casino Royale, Craig smashed out his two front teeth during a fight sequence. He was also injured twice while filming ‘Quantum of Solace’ and he wore a sling during the promotional tour after he underwent surgery to repair his shoulder. Craig told The Telegraph that one of his old injuries got aggravated by jumping around on Bond movies.