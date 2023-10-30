Dangerous rocket attack between Lebanon and Israel flare-up the night sky amid the Gaza conflict!

Flares lit up the night sky on the Israeli-Lebanese border on October 29. The Israeli army and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon have exchanged fire on a daily basis since the start of the Gaza conflict three weeks ago. It is the biggest flare-up on the Lebanese-Israeli frontier since the two sides fought a war in 2006. The conflict in Gaza, where Israel has stepped up its ground offensive, has raised fears that fighting could expand more widely in the region, including the flashpoint Lebanese border.