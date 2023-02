Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand; many without power, flights disrupted, worst is yet to come

New Zealand declared a state of emergency on Monday as Cyclone Gabrielle started to lash the North Island. People in several regions such as Northland and Auckland, the country's largest city, have been warned of high risk of tidal flooding by the civil defense department. Thousands of people are cut off power in the North Island, Xinhua reported.